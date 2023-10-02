Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Shares of OKTA traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $80.27. 2,204,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,505 shares of company stock worth $1,453,090. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

