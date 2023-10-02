Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 20,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,759. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

