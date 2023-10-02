Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ONTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ONTX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 20,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,759. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $15.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onconova Therapeutics
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.