Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONTX

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

ONTX opened at $0.71 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $14.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,222.57% and a negative return on equity of 80.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.