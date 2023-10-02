Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Head to Head Review

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Ooma has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ooma and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $216.16 million 1.54 -$3.65 million ($0.13) -100.08 StoneCo $1.86 billion 1.80 -$100.61 million $0.49 21.78

Profitability

Ooma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ooma and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.44% 1.44% 0.71% StoneCo 7.51% 6.66% 2.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ooma and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 3 0 3.00 StoneCo 0 6 5 0 2.45

Ooma currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.12%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 52.25%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Ooma.

Summary

StoneCo beats Ooma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the United States; and Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis. In addition, the company offers Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; and Ooma Telo LTE, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma LTE Adapter and battery back-up. Further, it provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Talkatone mobile app; and OnSIP, an UCaaS solutions. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served approximately 2.6 million clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

