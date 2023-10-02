Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.48. 1,044,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

