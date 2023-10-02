Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,873 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS TAIL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 132,599 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.