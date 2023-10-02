Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.18. 2,680,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,724,893. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

