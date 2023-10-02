Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $434,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 553.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after buying an additional 1,303,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $138,509,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $1,410,364.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,032,249.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $1,410,364.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,032,249.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,319.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,250 shares of company stock valued at $65,651,559. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.01. 141,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,975. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $246.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

