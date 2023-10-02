Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWG. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $630,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 89,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EWG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. 177,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,163. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.