Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 151,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 626,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,257,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.