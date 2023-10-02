Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,935 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.95. 865,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

