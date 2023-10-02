Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $409,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.89. 254,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,153. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

