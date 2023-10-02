Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 28,704 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $264.51. The stock had a trading volume of 253,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $147.98 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.21. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.96.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

