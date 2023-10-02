Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $95.43 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oshkosh news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

