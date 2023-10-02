Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Trimmed by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $85,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,890 shares of company stock valued at $31,068,193 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $235.43. 1,326,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,549. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average of $220.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

