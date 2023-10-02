Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Down 14.2% in September

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

PANL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.87. 72,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,344. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $272.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

