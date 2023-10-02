Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $106.00 at Bank of America

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

