Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $127.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Paychex Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $115.33 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $114.51.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Paychex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

