Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. 3M reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.80.

Get Paychex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.33 on Thursday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.