PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDCE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.75.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $82.24.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.61 million. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PDC Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 934,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,978,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in PDC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 27,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

