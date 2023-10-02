PDS Planning Inc Acquires 207 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.72. 365,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

