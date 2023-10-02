PDS Planning Inc Has $561,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 34,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $102.13. 14,775,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,065,875. The stock has a market cap of $165.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5,144.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.48.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

