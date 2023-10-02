PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.45 and a 200-day moving average of $212.50. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

