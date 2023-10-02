PDS Planning Inc Purchases 170 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.6% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.10. The company had a trading volume of 418,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.13. The firm has a market cap of $203.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

