Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises about 2.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,855 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 124.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.25. 1,000,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,237. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.