Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 532 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.56. 635,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

