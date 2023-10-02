Pflug Koory LLC Buys New Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 920 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Kirby by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.13. 167,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,853. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $86,187.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,542.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $86,187.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,053 shares in the company, valued at $596,542.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,390 shares of company stock worth $5,247,844 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

