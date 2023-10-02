Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.8% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.93. 986,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.05 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

