Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,191,000 after buying an additional 356,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Stericycle Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.34. 361,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,501. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.