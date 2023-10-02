Pflug Koory LLC Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $154.68. 1,679,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.54 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

