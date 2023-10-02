Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 251.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 137.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $33.00. 1,135,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

