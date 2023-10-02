Pflug Koory LLC Has $106,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.42. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

