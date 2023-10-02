Pflug Koory LLC Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $2,613,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 153.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NTRS traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.22. 737,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,650. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

