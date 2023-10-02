Pflug Koory LLC Has $255,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,745 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 919,165 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

WRK traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.50. 2,311,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.15. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

