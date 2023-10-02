Pflug Koory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

