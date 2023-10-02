Pflug Koory LLC Sells 15 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $900.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,171 shares of company stock worth $26,982,965 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $813.99. 218,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,339. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $806.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $779.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.