Pflug Koory LLC Sells 35 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $367.74. 482,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,781. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.22 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.43. The company has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

