Pflug Koory LLC Sells 433 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE MMM traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,207. 3M has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.