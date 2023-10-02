Pflug Koory LLC Sells 70 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 4,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $205.57. 1,266,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,637. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.61. The company has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.