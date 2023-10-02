Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 718 ($8.77) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.40) to GBX 739 ($9.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.57) to GBX 640 ($7.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 680.33 ($8.31).

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 482.20 ($5.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 525.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 546.19. The company has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 472.10 ($5.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 647 ($7.90).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,190.48%.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs bought 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 477 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.28 ($122,112.93). Insiders own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

