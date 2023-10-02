Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 718 ($8.77) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.40) to GBX 739 ($9.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.57) to GBX 640 ($7.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 680.33 ($8.31).
Read Our Latest Report on PHNX
Phoenix Group Stock Performance
Phoenix Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,190.48%.
Insider Transactions at Phoenix Group
In related news, insider Andrew Briggs bought 20,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 477 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.28 ($122,112.93). Insiders own 14.91% of the company’s stock.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.