Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.
PLAB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
