Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

