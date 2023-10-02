Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.65. 211,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. Playtika has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $4,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,910,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,135,916.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Amundi grew its position in Playtika by 4,125.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 852.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 target price on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

