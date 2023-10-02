Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 62,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLBC. Raymond James initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 105.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 37.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.14. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,501. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $200.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 36.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

See Also

