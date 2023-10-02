Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

PFTA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,727. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

About Portage Fintech Acquisition

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

