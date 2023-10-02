Private Ocean LLC Acquires 1,566 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.35. 13,543,802 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

