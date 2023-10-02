Private Ocean LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,711,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

