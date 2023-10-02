Private Ocean LLC Buys 1,561 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

