Private Ocean LLC Has $36.86 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,357 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $36,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.65. 640,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

