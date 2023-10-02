Private Ocean LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

