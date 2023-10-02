Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.31. 6,583,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,172. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.23. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.3588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

